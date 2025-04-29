Jean Clair Todibo's permanent move to West Ham was triggered by Newcastle United's win over Ipswich Town | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday proved to be a key moment for a number of Premier League teams.

Eddie Howe’s side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the Tractor Boys on Saturday as goals from Alexander Isak, Dan Burn and Will Osula ensured they would take a giant step forward to Champions League qualification. Ipswich, meanwhile, were relegated from the top-flight following their defeat at St James’ Park.

Kieran McKenna’s side knew they had to win all five of their remaining matches to have a chance of survival. At the Amex Stadium, West Ham saw a late 2-1 lead crumble to a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in a result that, had Ipswich won on Tyneside, would have preserved the Tractor Boys’ survival fight for another week.

However, that was not to be and the Hammers, despite throwing away a late lead on Saturday and having a disappointing campaign under both Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter, will be playing Premier League football next season. Potter now has a summer window to shape his squad ahead of his first full season in charge - and one of their first transfers has already been confirmed.

West Ham transfer confirmed by Newcastle United

As Michael Salisbury blew the full-time whistle at St James’ Park to confirm Newcastle United’s win, West Ham’s first summer transfer was also confirmed in the process. The Hammers’ Premier League survival ensures that a clause in Jean-Clair Todibo’s contract has been triggered and that he will join on a permanent basis when the summer window opens.

Todibo moved to the London Stadium from Ligue 1 side Nice in the summer - after weeks of transfer speculation that had seen him linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United among others. The 25-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season and will cost West Ham a reported £36.3m when his loan move is turned into a permanent transfer. The BBC report that ‘a few minor details are still to be finalised’ but the French international is expected to become a permanent West Ham player this summer.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer window plans

Whilst the Magpies may have missed out on Todibo’s signature in recent windows, their interest in adding to their back line remains strong and that is an area they will likely strengthen during the summer window. Sven Botman is the club’s only recognised senior centre-back aged younger than 30 with their failed pursuit of Marc Guehi last summer showing a desire for that area of the pitch to be improved.

However, a new right winger is also a priority for Newcastle this summer. Miguel Almiron’s departure in January has left the club short in that position and whilst Jacob Murphy’s scintillating form has allowed them to cope without the Paraguayan, adding extra quality and depth in that position will be essential, especially with a European campaign to come next season. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has also been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.