Former Premier League referee Mike Dean believes Michael Salisbury made the correct call in sending off Ben Johnson at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United’s clash with Ipswich Town was finely balanced as the first-half drew to a close, but two bookings inside seven minutes completely transformed the dynamics of the game. Johnson’s two yellow cards, first for simulation and then for a foul on Alexander Isak, saw the former West Ham man given his marching orders by Michael Salisbury.

The Tractor Boys were unable to keep the Magpies out and Newcastle made their numerical superiority count just minutes later when Isak converted a penalty to give his side a lead at the break. Two second half goals from Dan Burn and Will Osula ultimately secured a comfortable win for Eddie Howe’s side and condemned Ipswich to relegation after just one season in the Premier League. But the outcome on Saturday could have been so different but for Johnson’s dismissal.

Paul Merson and Mike Dean reaction

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson and Dean analysed Salisbury’s decision to show Johnson two yellow cards, with the pair in agreement that the defender was rightly dismissed: “It’s [a red card] for Johnson,” Merson said.

“One [booking] for simulation about five minutes ago when he tries to go past Burn and now he’s just fouled Isak. The second yellow card offence and he’s been sent off, unbelievable, unbelievable.

“It’s a yellow card offence but it’s the first one that will do the manager’s head in when he goes past Burn and falls over. Down to ten men and game over.”

Dean added: “The first one as Paul said is stupid as he goes past the defender and he could have a shot on goal, but he chooses to dive. The second one, when you’re on a caution, there’s no way you’re going to get away with that. Madness.”

Kieran McKenna’s reaction

Speaking post-match at St James’ Park, McKenna revealed his frustrations at the call, particularly at the decision to show Johnson his first yellow card for simulation: “I think just the first yellow was the key decision in my opinion to be honest.

“I think we were really frustrated with that one because as I say, at the time Ben Johnson's running through, takes a touch past the last man, he's running a pretty much full pelt with the ball, Dan Burn takes his leg out, his foot and his knee across Ben.

“Whether there's minimum contact, little contact, no contact, I don't know but I think the forward in that situation is natural to go over the contact. You don't have to get smashed by the defender, it's natural to try and ride the contact.

“Of course whether it's a foul, no foul is really, really marginal and there will be 100 or so slow motion replays to see what contact there was that I haven't seen but I don't think there's any need to give the yellow card, he's not that type of player. I think he's expecting the contact when Dan Burn takes his leg out and he tries to get out of the way of the contact and if the referee doesn't think it's a free kick then fair enough but to put a full back in that situation makes it really, really difficult.”