Getty Images

Newcastle United had an early goal ruled-out by referee Michael Salisbury during their clash with Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe was back on the touchline at St James’ Park on Saturday as his side squared-off against relegation threatened Ipswich Town. Despite having their head coach in the dugout for the first time in three matches, the Magpies started slowly against Kieran McKenna’s side.

Ipswich fashioned out a few chances in the opening stages as Newcastle struggled to get a foothold against a resilient defensive set-up from their visitors. However, they were the first-team to put the ball in the opposition net as Bruno Guimaraes scored a quite remarkable opening goal - only for the referee’s whistle to cut-short their celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes has Newcastle United goal disallowed v Ipswich Town

The Brazilian thought he had given his side the lead when Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer failed to deal with a high and looping header. What should have been a routine catch for the keeper ended with the ball spinning off Guimaraes’ back and into the goal.

However, a whistle from Salisbury indicated that the goal wouldn’t stand before a quick VAR check confirmed the decision, much to the protests of the goalscorer himself. Initial replays suggest that Guimaraes did very little wrong, but Palmer’s theatrical fall was enough for both referee and the technology to chalk-off the strike.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, admitted that he thought the officials were correct in their decision to disallow the goal. “The referee immediately disallowed it,” Robinson said. “It was a horrible ball for the goalkeeper to deal with.

“Bruno Guimaraes is clever, he waits and gives Alex Palmer a nudge to knock him off balance - it was a foul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League issue VAR statement

Just moments later, an incident between Sam Morsy and Joe Willock also gave Salisbury something to think about. The off-the-ball collision between the pair was initially missed by the referee, with a VAR check halting play briefly before it was allowed to get underway.

The officials at Stockley Park were checking for violent conduct by the Ipswich captain on the former Arsenal man, but saw no reason to instruct Salisbury to send him off. A statement made by the Premier League Match Centre on X revealed why Morsy wasn’t shown a red card: ‘#NEWIPS – 27’ VAR checked for a potential red card against Morsy- and deemed that there was no act of violent conduct.’

On that clash as tempers flared between both teams, an atmosphere that wouldn’t leave the pitch until both teams headed down the tunnel to their respective dressing rooms, Robinson said: “The way VAR is - it's always watching you. There's something to watch between Sam Morsy and Joe Willock. There's a needle between the two.”

An absolutely chaotic first period wasn’t done there, though, as the visitors were then reduced to ten men when Ben Johnson was shown two yellow cards. First was for simulation before he then held back Alexander Isak as he looked to attack the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League issue second VAR statement

And, after all that, Salisbury still had time to give the hosts a penalty following a foul by Julio Enciso on Jacob Murphy. The spot-kick was dispatched coolly by Isak as Howe’s side entered the break ahead.

Enciso, who is on-loan at the Tractor Boys from Brighton, was adjudged to have pulled down Murphy as the Magpies man skipped past a challenge. Again taking to X to explain the decision, the PL Match Centre wrote: ‘#NEWIPS – 45+1 VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle United for a challenge by Enciso on Murphy – and deemed Enciso committed a pulling offence and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Newcastle.’