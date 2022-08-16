Ex-referee delivers Newcastle United verdict on Callum Wilson's disallowed goal v Brighton
Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has assessed Callum Wilson’s disallowed Newcastle United goal at Brighton on Saturday.
Inside the opening 15 minutes of the match at The Amex Stadium, Newcastle found the back of the net as Wilson controlled the ball, clipped it over Brighton defender Adam Webster before beating Lewis Dunk with his foot and finding the left side of the goal.
Read More
Referee Graham Scott quickly blew his whistle for a high foot against Wilson, much to the disappointment of the United striker.
Most Popular
-
1
Chelsea star left out of squad amid Newcastle United interest – player 'keen' to leave
-
2
Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United transfer blueprint that £25.3m target fits into perfectly
-
3
Newcastle United transfers state of play: £20m bid, Wolves swoop in for striker and loan targets
-
4
Goncalo Ramos' 14-word response to Newcastle United transfer interest following ‘bid’ reports
-
5
Chairman confirms Newcastle United's latest summer signing with classy transfer message
Wilson was also backed up by another Newcastle No. 9 in Alan Shearer, who felt the striker should have been given the benefit of the doubt. But Hackett disagreed with the Match of the Day pundit.
“Ultimately, the referee has got this one right,” the former referee told Football Insider. “That goes over the line of dangerous play. With the risk of head injuries and all that goes with it, referees have got to get tighter with it.
“It might seem harsh and Alan Shearer might be unhappy because he says there’s a yard between them when you can clearly see there is not.
“On this one, in the interest of the safety of the opponent, the referee has blown.
“It’s harsh. Referees as they got more experienced they will learn when to and when not to blow.
“But on this one I think Graham Scott was decisive. He’s seen it and therefore he did need the VAR, he’s got a clear view of it. The boot is in the area of his opponent’s head, that is dangerous and I would be blowing.”