Inside the opening 15 minutes of the match at The Amex Stadium, Newcastle found the back of the net as Wilson controlled the ball, clipped it over Brighton defender Adam Webster before beating Lewis Dunk with his foot and finding the left side of the goal.

Referee Graham Scott quickly blew his whistle for a high foot against Wilson, much to the disappointment of the United striker.

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson (C) vies with Brighton's English defender Adam Webster (L) and Brighton's English defender Lewis Dunk (R) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022.Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wilson was also backed up by another Newcastle No. 9 in Alan Shearer, who felt the striker should have been given the benefit of the doubt. But Hackett disagreed with the Match of the Day pundit.

“Ultimately, the referee has got this one right,” the former referee told Football Insider. “That goes over the line of dangerous play. With the risk of head injuries and all that goes with it, referees have got to get tighter with it.

“It might seem harsh and Alan Shearer might be unhappy because he says there’s a yard between them when you can clearly see there is not.

“On this one, in the interest of the safety of the opponent, the referee has blown.

“It’s harsh. Referees as they got more experienced they will learn when to and when not to blow.