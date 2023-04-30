It was the left-back’s first Premier League start for Newcastle since September, a run stretching back 25 matches. But he helped The Magpies pick up a convincing 4-1 win at Goodison Park, releasing Joelinton for the opening goal which was eventually turned in by Callum Wilson.

After so long without a start, Targett admitted he’s still getting back up to speed with Premier League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, shakes hands with Matt Targett of Newcastle United following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I definitely felt it in my lungs the first 10, 15 minutes because it was obviously a really difficult game and they're obviously fighting for their lives,” he told The Gazette. “It was a very physical test and we could have done better in the first half but second half it looked like they had run out of legs and our quality shone through.

“It was important we got the first goal because it had been a tight game until that point so it was key for us to go in 1-0 up at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall a good night. I’m really happy to get the start.”

Targett will be hoping to keep his place for Sunday’s match against his former club Southampton at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off). Born just north of Southampton in Eastleigh, Targett spent 16 years at the club having progressed through the Saints’ academy.

But there will be no sentimentality from the left-back this weekend.

“I came through the academy there and owe them a lot for what they've done for my career but obviously we're fighting for Champions League so full focus is on getting three points,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Southampton, Targett was linked with a loan move to Newcastle back in 2017 but a deal never materialised.

“It was really close,” added the 27-year-old. “It was under Rafa Benitez, a deadline day loan. I was literally on my way to the airport and I got the phone call to say the deal is off which was a killer back then but things happen for a reason.”