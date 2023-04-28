£25m Newcastle United transfer target agrees deal to join Premier League European contenders
Newcastle United are set to miss out on one of their top transfer targets.
Watford forward Joao Pedro, 21, is closing in on joining Brighton & Hove Albion after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League outfit. That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims a long-term deal is in place following an agreement in principle between the two clubs.
Last summer, Newcastle had a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian accepted in August but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £63million move.
Joao Pedro signed a new contract at Vicarage Road until 2028 following the Newcastle transfer speculation at the start of the season. Despite deciding against a move for the Brazilian last summer, Newcastle retained an interest in the player but Brighton are now set to complete a club record move.
A Watford statement released after Joao Pedro signed after the player signed his new deal last September read: "Joao Pedro was subject to intense transfer speculation in the [summer] window, and [former] head coach Rob Edwards praised the youngster’s unwavering commitment and attitude ahead of the September 1 deadline.
“He will be hungry to make many more memories in this and future seasons now that he has put pen-to-paper on a new deal.”
The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals in 35 Championship appearances for Watford so far this season. Brighton currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and will be hoping to secure European football for the first time in the club's history.