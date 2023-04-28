Watford forward Joao Pedro, 21, is closing in on joining Brighton & Hove Albion after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League outfit. That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims a long-term deal is in place following an agreement in principle between the two clubs.

Last summer, Newcastle had a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian accepted in August but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £63million move.

João Pedro of Watford in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on February 20, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Joao Pedro signed a new contract at Vicarage Road until 2028 following the Newcastle transfer speculation at the start of the season. Despite deciding against a move for the Brazilian last summer, Newcastle retained an interest in the player but Brighton are now set to complete a club record move.

A Watford statement released after Joao Pedro signed after the player signed his new deal last September read: "Joao Pedro was subject to intense transfer speculation in the [summer] window, and [former] head coach Rob Edwards praised the youngster’s unwavering commitment and attitude ahead of the September 1 deadline.

“He will be hungry to make many more memories in this and future seasons now that he has put pen-to-paper on a new deal.”