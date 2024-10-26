Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester City and Sunderland defender Nedum Onuoha insists Newcastle United’s recent issues in front of goal are being blown out of proportion. The Magpies have failed to score from their last 35 shots in the Premier League, as they drew 0-0 with Everton and lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last two fixtures.

The Magpies have scored just eight Premier League goals in as many games this season - a far cry from the 85 they scored across 38 matches last term. Last weekend, Newcastle had 21 shots at St James’ Park but were beaten after Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the contest. Up next is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side who lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend but bounced back and won 4-1 in the Europa Conference League against Panathinaikos on Thursday night.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Onuoha insisted that the goals will start to come for Eddie Howe’s side. He said: “It is not a full-blown problem for Eddie Howe's side. I doubt there is a feeling on the pitch that they won't score. Players in a team that creates opportunities do usually have a belief there will be better times ahead. When teams do not create many chances then it is different because there is a pressure to take them. Newcastle are not that side.

“With their creativity, the attacking players they have are more than capable of scoring multiple goals in any game. Plus, Newcastle do not score loads of goals anyway - yet they know how to get results and they still are. People will overreact but the situation is not as bad as some are making it out to be.”

Howe expressed his frustration last weekend following his side’s failure to score against Brighton and felt his team, for large parts, produced their best performance of the campaign. He reflected last weekend: “I’m really frustrated because I thought our general performance today for 65 minutes was really good. I think that’s the best we’ve looked, the most dominant we’ve been in a game and lo and behold, we have plenty of chances, don’t take them and concede a poor goal from our perspective from Brighton’s first real meaningful attack.

“Of course, we only have ourselves to blame for that. We need to look at that and analyse that, but the majority of the performance, especially in the early stages of the game, was very, very strong.”