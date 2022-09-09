Ex-West Brom and Watford keeper ‘rejects’ Newcastle United move as former Magpies defender announces retirement

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Foster rejection

According to Pete O’Rourke, former Watford goalkeeper Ben Forster rejected the chance to join Newcastle United on a free transfer.

Former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon has retired from football

Newcastle have now turned their attention towards former Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius on a short-term deal after Karl Darlow’s injury worries - and Martin Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United - left the Magpies with just Mark Gillespie as Nick Pope’s only short-term cover.

Grimaldo reports

Reports in Italy suggest that Newcastle, Arsenal and uveitis have all been ‘alerted’ to the possibility of signing Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo in January.

TuttoJuve report that Benfica are willing to sell Grimaldo, whose contract at the Estadio Da Luz expires in the summer, for a €10million fee - a price that would appeal to the three clubs.

Grimaldo joined Benfica in 2016 after coming through the youth ranks at Barcelona.

Santon retirement

Former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon has announced his retirement from football aged 31 due to injury problems.

Santon told TMW Radio: “I am forced to stop playing. Not for not having had offers, not for anything else, but because my body, with so many injuries in the past, can’t take it anymore. I am forced to do it. I don’t want to, but I have to ”

“I have my left knee where I didn’t have an operation, but it went. It prevents me from many things.

“And then there’s the famous right knee, operated on three times. Cartilage, removed all the external meniscus, but as soon as I do minimum exertion, it swells and no longer bends.

“In Serie A you have to push, the right knee doesn’t bend, I strained the left leg and the flexor is… gone. Every slightest effort there is always to stretch, to stay still. You play a race, you stay out of five.”