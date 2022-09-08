Loris Karius ready for 'new challenge' at Newcastle United after Liverpool exit
Loris Karius is ready for a “new challenge” at Newcastle United.
The 29-year-old, a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer, is set to join the club as cover for goalkeeper Nick Pope after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training this week.
Read More
Karius didn’t make another first-team appearance for Liverpool after making two mistakes in the club’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018. He left the club following the expiry of his contract after loan spells at Union Berlin and Besiktas.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe set to leave one Newcastle United player out of his 25-man Premier League squad
-
2
Striker Newcastle United and Leeds were urged to sign having medical at Premier League club
-
3
Former Newcastle United striker ‘opens talks’ over Everton exit as Graham Potter ‘made favourite’ to be next Chelsea manager
-
4
Newcastle United to table £30m bid ‘in next few days’, Toon make PL star ‘number one’ January target
-
5
Callum Wilson reveals what referee told Newcastle United players before Crystal Palace VAR gaffe
Speaking in June, Karius spoke about the “determination” he would take to his next club.
Karius told Sky Sports Germany: “There were ups and downs. It’s part of the game, that’s football, but I’ve developed as a person.
“The level at which we worked every day, and the professionalism that everyone exemplifies, was unique. I’ve that I’ve never experienced it before – and that’s why we’ve celebrated a lot of successes there. I’ll take my determination, and this determination, with me to my next job.
“I’m free and I can make my own decisions. This is a new situation that I’m looking forward to. A new challenge is coming up, but that’s always a good thing. I’m ready, mentally and physically.”
Newcastle are unable to recall 33-year-old Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last week, until January. Dubravka had lost his place in the team to summer signing Pope, who joined from Burnley in a £10million deal.
Howe also has third-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, 30, available.