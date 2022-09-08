Loris Karius ready for 'new challenge' at Newcastle United after Liverpool exit

The 29-year-old, a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer, is set to join the club as cover for goalkeeper Nick Pope after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training this week.

Karius didn’t make another first-team appearance for Liverpool after making two mistakes in the club’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018. He left the club following the expiry of his contract after loan spells at Union Berlin and Besiktas.

Speaking in June, Karius spoke about the “determination” he would take to his next club.

Karius told Sky Sports Germany: “There were ups and downs. It’s part of the game, that’s football, but I’ve developed as a person.

“The level at which we worked every day, and the professionalism that everyone exemplifies, was unique. I’ve that I’ve never experienced it before – and that’s why we’ve celebrated a lot of successes there. I’ll take my determination, and this determination, with me to my next job.

“I’m free and I can make my own decisions. This is a new situation that I’m looking forward to. A new challenge is coming up, but that’s always a good thing. I’m ready, mentally and physically.”

Loris Karius training at Liverpool last December.

Newcastle are unable to recall 33-year-old Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last week, until January. Dubravka had lost his place in the team to summer signing Pope, who joined from Burnley in a £10million deal.