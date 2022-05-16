Newcastle United are preparing to host top four chasing Arsenal on Monday evening (8pm kick-off) for the club’s final home match of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Wilson, who returned from a serious calf injury from the bench against Manchester City last weekend, is hoping to start his first match since December 27.

The 30-year-old remains Newcastle’s top scorer this season with six goals to his name despite missing the vast majority of the second half of the campaign.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Now he’s looking to end a frustrating season from an individual standpoint on a positive note in front of a packed St James’s Park crowd.

And on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson described his pre-match routine.

“When you're preparing for a game for a Saturday three o'clock kick-off, there's a lot of waiting around, I try not to think about the game so much,” he said.

"I just relax, we go on team walks and I put my headphones in and listen to a bit of music to focus.

"But the night-time games, if we're at home we'll be in at the club in the morning, the manager will have us doing our tactical walk-through, not even getting up to a jog, just walking around the pitch with the detail.

"Then we would have lunch as a team then go home and at that point some players have a little nap, personally I have a little sleep but I wouldn't sleep in the afternoon in a general day but when I've got a game in the evening I do and it definitely gives me energy for the night-time game.”

Newcastle have had some memorable nights under the lights at St James’s Park over the years. And it’s a feeling Wilson has missed over the past four months or so as he looks to get back amongst the goals against The Gunners.

"You've just woke up, it might be dark outside, the lights are on at the stadium, the fans are there,” he added. “It's getting me excited because our next game is on Monday night.

"If you're a betting man, I'd bet on me to score if I start the game.”

