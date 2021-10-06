'Expected to go through' - What the national media are saying after Newcastle United takeover bombshell

The shock change in stance comes after the news that The Gulf Kingdom is set to unblock beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, "in the coming weeks”.

BeiN Sports previously objected to the £300million+ takeover, which also includes PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers, and was accused of “lobbying” in a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing (CAT) last week by Daniel Jowell, the QC representing Mike Ashley’s St James Holdings.

But as highlighted below, the unblocking could have a defining impact on the Newcastle takeover, which the Premier League had refused to pass through its Owners’ and Directors’ test.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The club and Ashley is still awaiting the outcome of the CAT case, while the arbitration is due to take place on January 3, 2022.

Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) – Daily Mail

Sources indicate NUFC takeover is expected to go through after settlement of piracy issues between Saudi/beIN.

I'm told arbitration may not be needed now piracy is resolved. Alleged state piracy was the issue, hence the need to prove separation. Full story to follow @MailSport.

Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) – Daily Telegraph

Heard last night that the deal for Newcastle United might be back on.

Now makes more sense after today's news of the settlement of piracy issues between Saudi/beIN…

Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) – Daily Telegraph

I am more positive about #nufctakover happening today than I have been at any stage since May 2020.

Previously sceptical sources telling me this afternoon they think it will now happen. Stick your #cans in the fridge.

I haven’t been hacked. I think the #nufctakover will now happen. More to follow on @TelegraphSport @TeleFootball #cans

Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) – talkSPORT

This climb down by #saudiarabia with #bein

Removal of piracy changes the landscape dramatically…

With this #nufc situation changes significantly

Cat cases and arbitration were lost without removal of piracy ..

On that basis #epl will very likely wave this deal through.

Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) – The Times

Big news coming that Saudi Arabia is lifting its four-year ban on Qatar's bein SPORT.

That will clear the Saudis' problems of piracy of Premier League, UEFA and FIFA matches - still unclear how this might affect the Newcastle takeover.

That hit the rocks over the Premier League's view that the Saudi public investment fund was de facto the Saudi state, and that is the matter under arbitration.

Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) – Daily Mirror

There was no way the PL could allow a takeover by Saudi state investment fund, with a ban (and blatant piracy) on it's £400m partner broadcaster in place.

That block is now cleared up. Other hurdles still to overcome in January but Newcastle will still have to show PIF is separate from Saudi state (awkward, problematic) at arbitration.

Or maybe that will melt away? Because a revived #nufc equals fresh money into PL/transfer system, more competition/thrills, TV rights holders loving the new twist and paying more. Controversial, but we'll see…

