Eddie Howe’s side now know they will face Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the campaign on May 28.

In between those games are 36 matches that will determine how a first full season under new owners and management will look on Tyneside.

Newcastle finished in 11th place last year and will be hoping to improve on that as they aim to push for a top-half finish and into the European places – but is that likely next year?

Here, courtesy of betting app SBK who have ‘crunched the numbers’ ahead of the new season, we take a look at some of the early predictions for the 2022/23 Premier League season and see where Howe and Newcastle United have been forecast to finish next year:

1. Bournemouth - 20th Scott Parker guided the Cherries back to the top-flight and will be hoping to replicate Eddie Howe’s success with Bournemouth and keep them away from relegation danger this season. Bournemouth are 8/11 to be relegated this season. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Nottingham Forest - 19th For the first time this millennium, Nottingham Forest will be playing Premier League football - but Steve Cooper’s men are not being forecast for success by the bookies this season. Nottingham Forest are 4/5 to be relegated this season. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Fulham - 18th Marco Silva’s side are viewed as the strongest of the promoted sides and will want to avoid yet another single-stay in the top division. Fulham are 5/4 to be relegated this season. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Leeds United - 17th Jesse Marsch’s side left it late but they sealed their survival last season. Another year of struggle is predicted this time around however. Leeds are 5/2 to be relegated this season. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales