Newcastle United defeated Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday to book their spot in the FA Cup Fifth Round draw.

Despite suffering a very early scare at the hands of their League One opponents, Newcastle United were able to react and come out on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline to book their spot in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. It is the second-successive season that the Magpies will feature in the final 16 of the competition and following their successes in the Carabao Cup, they will be confident of taking on anyone they are drawn against.

They have been handed two matches against lower league opponents so far this season and whilst both have given them a good game, Eddie Howe’s side have come through those matches to find themselves two wins away from another Wembley appearance, albeit only in the semi-finals.

As Newcastle eagerly await who they will face in the next round, here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the FA Cup Fifth Round draw:

When is the FA Cup Fifth Round draw?

The draw for the Fifth Round of the FA Cup will be conducted on Monday 10 February. Kelly Somers will host the draw with Theo Walcott and Alex Scott drawing the balls.

Will the FA Cup Fifth Round draw be televised?

Yes, the draw will be broadcast on BBC One during ‘The One Show’. The draw will take place at around 7:10pm.

What number will Newcastle United be in the FA Cup Fifth Round draw?

Newcastle United will be ball number nine in Monday night’s FA Cup draw.

FA Cup Fifth Round ball numbers in full

1. Manchester United

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers

9. Newcastle United

10. Plymouth Argyle

11. AFC Bournemouth

14. Manchester City

