Newcastle United travel to St Andrew’s to face League One leaders Birmingham City in the FA Cup this evening.

Newcastle United face Birmingham City this evening with a spot in the FA Cup Fifth Round on the line. Coming just three days after they secured their place in the Carabao Cup final, the Magpies face a completely different test this evening when they take on lower league opposition.

Having had such a physically and emotionally draining clash in midweek, Howe has admitted that he will likely rotate his starting XI in the Midlands. “Some of the lads have played a lot of minutes and I don't think you can always measure the mental fatigue.” Howe said.

“You can measure the physical fatigue, but the mental fatigue is just as important, especially for a lot of our players, younger guys who have played in a lot of big games in a short period of time.”

One of those players that will likely be rested this evening is Alexander Isak. Isak has gone back-to-back games without finding the net, a run that constitutes a mini-drought by his sky-high standards, but he isn’t expected to be given a chance to end that run this evening.

With Howe admitting rotation is likely and with huge games to come against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the Premier League, it was strange to see the official FA Cup account post an update on the Swedish international ahead of United’s trip to St Andrew’s.

Alongside a graphic of the striker, they posted: ‘Alexander Isak is enjoying a special season. Once a highly touted youngster, he has evolved into a world-class marksman, consistently proving himself among the world's best strikers in recent years. But the way @NUFC's number 14 is performing right now? That’s another level entirely. Pace, technical ability, strength, and, of course, deadly finishing—the Magpies’ Super Swede has it all. He’s rightly getting his flowers, and Newcastle’s faithful have every reason to dream of more FA Cup magic after he put on a show against their bitter rivals last season. Next up: Birmingham City in the fifth round. And on Saturday, Isak will be looking to Gimme Gimme Gimme his 20th goal of the season. His time is now.’

Callum Wilson seems like the most natural replacement for Isak tonight. Wilson returned to action off the bench in midweek to make just his fifth appearance in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old hasn’t started a match this campaign and, despite being in his fifth season on Tyneside, has never featured in the FA Cup for Newcastle United. If they opt not to risk Wilson from the off tonight, then Howe could instead pick Will Osula.

Osula started in the previous round, a 3-1 victory over Bromley, and netted his first ever Newcastle United goal in that win with a stunning left-footed strike at the Leazes End of St James’ Park. Osula has scored seven goals in his previous six FA Cup appearances for Derby County, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

