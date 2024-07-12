Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Football Association reportedly want Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager despite claims that Euro 2024 could be his last tournament.

According to The Times, the FA will look to persuade Southgate to remain as England manager regardless of the result of the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Despite intense criticism earlier in the tournament, England have managed to progress to consecutive European Championship finals. It’s the first time ever The Three Lions will play a major tournament final on foreign soil as they prepare to take on three-time winners Spain in Berlin.

Southgate’s tournament record for England is impressive with a World Cup semi-final, quarter-final and two European Championship finals under his belt. Despite going far in tournaments, that wait for a major trophy is still ongoing - but could finally end on Sunday.

England and Southgate have been criticised this tournament for an underwhelming group stage performance. Despite topping the group, England narrowly beat Serbia 1-0 before drawing 1-1 and 0-0 with Denmark and Slovenia respectively.

The Three Lions were on the verge of an embarrassing last-16 exit to Slovakia only to be rescued in the 95th minute by a Jude Bellingham bicycle kick and a Harry Kane header in the opening minute of extra-time.

It then took a moment of late magic from Bukayo Saka and penalties to see England beat Switzerland in the quarter-final. And a spot in the final was booked with a controversial penalty scored by Harry Kane and yet another late strike, this time from Ollie Watkins.

Before the tournament, Southgate admitted: “If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here any more. Then it might be the last chance.”

Gareth Southgate could remain as England manager. | Getty Images

But reports emerging ahead of the final suggest that Southgate will be persuaded to stay on regardless of the result.

This could come as good news for the likes of Newcastle United, with manager Eddie Howe touted as the FA’s top choice as a potential replacement for Southgate.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham previously revealed a succession plan is in place to replace Southgate as England manager.

Bullingham said at England’s training base in Blankenhain last month: “Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees. We are no different to that.

“This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short-term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates. We have that for top employees.

“I want to respect Gareth and the team that they are very focused on the tournament and we want to be supporting them with that focus. Clearly, you plan lots of different scenarios for all your top employees all the time.

“Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about it after the tournament. I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team. I want to respect the fact that they want to talk about the future after the tournament.”

“We are sitting down after the tournament together and will talk about everything.”

Bullingham also refuted the suggestion that Southgate would leave should England fail to win the competition.

“I know why people would love for there to always be a really arbitrary level but I don’t think you can set one for any tournament with any manager that you judge,” he added.

“You could go further but be playing poorly or have a really unlucky result where you get a couple of red cards so I think setting an arbitrary figure isn’t the right way to go, I think we step back and look at everything after the tournament.

“What I’m saying is we will evaluate everything after the tournament, see how he feels, see how we feel and see how the tournament has gone.

“Of course, you do everything you can to win a tournament but we will be reviewing it after this one.”

Howe claims he has ‘never really thought about’ the England job as he returns to pre-season training on Tyneside this week.

When asked about the possibility of managing England on The Overlap, Howe said: “It's a strange one for me because, when I'm in this mode, I'm totally oblivious to everything.

Eddie Howe has been linked with the England job. | Getty Images

"I'm so focused on the day-to-day part, it's not a cliched answer it's the truth, I don't lift my head and see what is going on or what people say.

“Talking on the national team, my big memories were watching you (Neville) play for England. That era was very much me in my early years, forming a love for England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

"I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was immersed in it. I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can.

“I love Gareth and I’ve got a real determination for England to win. I’ve never really thought about international football. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

In less than three years as Newcastle's head coach, he has guided the club away from serious relegation danger in his first season to Champions League qualification and a Carabao Cup final in his second.

The 2023-24 campaign was a far more frustrating one for Howe and Newcastle as injuries took their toll and played a role in disappointing Carabao Cup and Champions League exits in December.

The Magpies looked on course for European qualification once again and were still able to secure a seventh-place finish only to miss out on the Conference League due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup after the Premier League season had ended.