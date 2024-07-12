Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamal Lewis has returned to Newcastle United for pre-season training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Watford in the Championship, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

The Hornets had an option to make Lewis’ loan move permanent but decided against triggering a deal this summer, leaving Lewis looking for a new club once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park following his £15million arrival from Norwich City in 2020. He featured for Newcastle in pre-season last summer before securing a loan move.

The Magpies will be keen to secure a permanent exit for the player this summer.

On Thursday, Lewis was part of the group of players that returned to Darsley Park on Thursday for pre-season testing. This is despite the left-back representing Northern Ireland on international duty last month.

During the off-season, Lewis worked with fitness trainer Connor Peters down in North London alongside former England international Dele Alli and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New goalkeeper signing Odysseas Vlachodimos was also on international duty with Greece last month but has joined up with his new team-mates this week. Fellow new signings Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy were also at the training ground.

The rest of Newcastle’s international players such as Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon will return later this month. Trippier and Gordon remain away at Euro 2024 with England as they prepare to face Spain in Berlin on Sunday (8pm kick-off).