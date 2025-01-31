Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Football Association have released an update following Newcastle United and Aston Villa’s improper conduct charge.

An independent Regulatory Commission has released its findings from an investigation into an incident that took place at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The incident took place at half-time and was described as a ‘20-man melee’ by eye-witnesses.

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas were both sent off as a result of the incident and hit with an FA charge for behaving in an improper manner. Manas admitted to the charge while Tindall denied it.

Following further investigation, the charges against Tindall could not be proven and the Newcastle assistant will face no further action while Manas has been charged and hit with a £4,000 fine and two-match ground ban.

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa were also charged with failing to ensure players and technical area occupants acted in a proper manner. Both clubs admitted the charge and were found guilty with Villa fined £30,000 and Newcastle fined £20,000.

The clubs have also received a warning from the FA regarding future conduct.

An FA statement released on Friday, January 31 read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has heard the cases in relation to Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Victor Manas and Jason Tindall that followed the mass confrontation at their Premier League fixture on Thursday 26 December 2024.

“It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area at half time. It was also alleged that the Aston Villa analyst and Newcastle United assistant manager acted in an improper manner during the same incident. Both clubs and Victor Manas admitted to their respective charges, and Jason Tindall denied the allegation against him.

“The Regulatory Commission imposed a £30,000 fine and warning upon Aston Villa, a £20,000 fine and warning upon Newcastle United, and a two-match ground ban and £4,000 fine on Victor Manas. The Regulatory Commission found the charge against Jason Tindall to be not proven, and he will face no further action. The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course.”

