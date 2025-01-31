Newcastle United agree deal for 'special' player ahead of £58m double boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe admitted selling Miguel Almiron was a transfer Newcastle United ‘needed to do’ during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle sold Almiron to Atlanta United for around £10million in the club’s first piece of major transfer business this winter window. The Paraguayan leaves after six years and 223 appearances for the club.

And Howe was quick to pay tribute to Almiron following his sale.

“A very special player, a very special person,” said the Newcastle boss. “He's going to be greatly missed by everyone connected with us.

“I think Miguel was what you saw, the perception of him was real, a very bubbly, bright personality. But I think behind this, he's very, very professional, like ultra-professional, always recovering, looking after himself, eating the right foods, doing everything he could to be at his very best every day.

“From my perspective, you can't have enough of those players that set the right standards in terms of behaviour. I thought he was a really good role model, he behaved really well. So, he's going to be greatly missed as a person and, of course, a player.”

A deal Newcastle United ‘needed to do’

Howe went on to say Newcastle ‘needed’ to sell Almiron as part of their battle against Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

“People are negotiating behind the scenes,” Howe added. “And I think it's a deal that suits the club and suits Miguel.

“I think it's a good time for him to get a fresh challenge, and a club, obviously, that he knows very well, he's got a great relationship with. So I think he goes into very good hands the other way. But as I've said many times this month, it's a deal that we needed to do.

“It leaves us a little bit short in respect of that position that Miguel played, and attacking areas, currently, where Harvey's injured and Callum's injured. We're certainly stretched in that area, but it's a deal that we needed to do.”

Miguel Almiron has rejoined former club Atlanta United in the MLS | Getty Images

Are Newcastle United closed for business in the transfer window?

Other players in Newcastle’s squad have been linked with transfer exits this month but, barring any movement at academy level, Howe believes the club have now shut up shop in the winter window.

“As we stand now, currently I don't [think we’ll do anything],” Howe continued. “But, yeah, things can change, but as we stand at the moment, I expect the squad to remain the same.

“Yeah, we knew this window, barring something huge happening that we didn't expect, would be a window that we didn't recruit in.

“I said that right from the outset, and despite being linked with numerous players that's still the case. We're not actively looking to bring players in, but hopefully the squad's in a decent place.”

Newcastle have no natural replacement to Almiron in the squad with Jacob Murphy currently starting on the right wing. Harvey Barnes is currently out injured but prefers playing on the left wing when fit while Anthony Gordon and Joelinton have also played in that position already this season.

With £58million duo Barnes and Callum Wilson closing in on returns to fitness, Newcastle’s attack is expected to be bolstered in some way next month to fill the gap left by Almiron’s departure.