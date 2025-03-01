Newcastle United will welcome the use of semi-automated offside technology to St James’ Park this weekend.

The FA Cup fifth-round matches in which Premier League sides have been drawn at home, semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be in use. The matches will also see the introduction of VAR for the first time in the competition this season.

Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Sunday (1:45pm kick-off). It’s the first time SAOT has been in use for domestic matches in England but it’s not the first time Newcastle have played a competitive match with the technology in place.

SAOT was in use for Newcastle matches during the 2023-24 Champions League matches. The technology allows for significantly quicker decisions regarding offside calls compared to the manual approach currently in use by VAR officials in the Premier League.

Semi-automated offside technology delayed by Premier League

The 2024-25 Premier League handbook confirmed the introduction of the new technology in 2024-25 but its introduction has been delayed. The handbook states that clubs must ensure that ‘goal line technology, semi-automated offside technology and VAR installed at its Stadium is properly maintained in accordance with all applicable requirements insofar as such maintenance is the responsibility of the club.’

Semi-automated technology was expected to be introduced within the opening months of the season but there were concerns from the Premier League over its effectiveness that has caused the delay. Now in March, the system is in place and ready to use for the upcoming FA Cup fifth-round ties.

An FA statement confirming the introduction of SAOT read: “Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used for the first time in English football in the fifth round of the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup – in the seven ties where Premier League sides have been drawn at home.

“SAOT will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.

“The operation of semi-automated offside technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed, efficiency and consistency of the process. The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop a new SAOT system – and this will be its first use in a live competition.”

Eddie Howe reacts to semi-automated offside technology

When asked about the SAOT rule changes ahead of Sunday’s match, Howe said: “Well, I've just seen it, like everybody else has, on various stages. I quite liked it.

“The visuals look quite clear and simple. And if it does speed up the game and makes those decisions quicker, then I'm all for it, as long as it's accurate.”

While Howe has previously stated his reservations regarding the use of technology to officiate matches, he has been consistent in advocating its use in making offside decisions.

“I'm the same with VAR as I've always been, I like the power being with the referee [opposed to VAR] even if they miss [fouls],” Howe said previously. “For me, offsides yes [use technology] but give more power to the referees.”