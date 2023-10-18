Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schar’s current contract expires in the summer after he signed a two-year deal at the back end of the 2021-22 campaign. The Swiss international has been a key player under Eddie Howe, forming the joint-best defence in the Premier League last season.

The 31-year-old also scored a stunning goal in the historic 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month. And that sparked talk of Schar being offered a new deal.

While the centre-back’s current deal is technically set to expire at the end of the season, Swiss publication Blick claim that there is a clause in his contract to extend his stay at Newcastle for another season. Providing the extension clause is triggered, Schar is set to be contracted at St James’ Park until at least June 2025.

While on international duty with Switzerland this month, Schar admitted Newcastle is his ‘second home’ and hopes to continue his ‘journey’ at the club.

Reflecting on the 4-1 win over PSG, Schar said: “I have never experienced such an atmosphere. Even before the game, the enormous anticipation could be felt throughout the city.

“Newcastle is my second home. Team, coach, club – I feel very comfortable.

“I really enjoy it and I hope that this journey continues.”

Schar joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna for £3million in 2018, a transfer head coach Eddie Howe described as an ‘incredible piece of business’ by the club.

“That’s an incredible piece of business when you look back, £3million,” Howe told The Gazette last season. “You don’t get a lot these days for that and Fabby has certainly proved his worth for us.”

The Magpies boss addressed the subject again earlier this month.

“It’s not about price because that’s only what someone pays and what someone agrees to receive for the player,” Howe said. “He’s just been excellent, he really has.