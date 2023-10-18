Kieran Trippier posts photo with Newcastle United target as Jude Bellingham hints at summer link-up
Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier took to Instagram to celebrate England’s Euro 2024 qualification on Tuesday night.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trippier started at left-back as a Harry Kane brace either side of Marcus Rashford’s second half strike cancelled out Gianluca Scamacca’s early opener as England claimed a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley Stadium.
After the match, the Newcastle vice-captain reacted to the win on Instagram by posting a number of photos along with the caption: “The perfect international break with 2 wins and a great performance. Euro-2024 🔜 🏴 .”
In response to Trippier’s post, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham expressed his enthusiasm for the England Euro 2024 link-up next summer as he said: “Let’s goooo.”
Trippier also captained England after coming off the bench in the closing stages of the 1-0 friendly win against Australia on Friday. He will now return to Newcastle ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Among Trippier’s photos was an image of him celebrating with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the match. Phillips also posted the same picture on his Instagram.
Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle this January after a lack of game time at City. His only start so far this season came at St James’ Park against The Magpies in the Carabao Cup.
Following the England match, the former Leeds United midfielder said: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend.
“I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months. [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.”