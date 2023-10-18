Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trippier started at left-back as a Harry Kane brace either side of Marcus Rashford’s second half strike cancelled out Gianluca Scamacca’s early opener as England claimed a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley Stadium.

After the match, the Newcastle vice-captain reacted to the win on Instagram by posting a number of photos along with the caption: “The perfect international break with 2 wins and a great performance. Euro-2024 🔜 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 .”

In response to Trippier’s post, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham expressed his enthusiasm for the England Euro 2024 link-up next summer as he said: “Let’s goooo.”

Trippier also captained England after coming off the bench in the closing stages of the 1-0 friendly win against Australia on Friday. He will now return to Newcastle ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Among Trippier’s photos was an image of him celebrating with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the match. Phillips also posted the same picture on his Instagram.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle this January after a lack of game time at City. His only start so far this season came at St James’ Park against The Magpies in the Carabao Cup.

