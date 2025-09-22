Eddie Howe has provided an injury update on Fabian Schar after the defender missed Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Fabian Schar has been ruled out for Newcastle United until early October after suffering a concussion in the 2-1 defeat against Barcelona on Thursday night.

Although Schar was initially allowed to play on after taking a blow to the head, the defender was later withdrawn and was diagnosed with a concussion following a further assessment after the game.

Newcastle then had to follow the FA-enforced Premier League concussion protocol which rules Schar out for the matches against Bournemouth, Bradford City and Arsenal.

Should his symptoms clear up, Schar will be eligible to return to action and be available for selection for the Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise on October 1.

The Swiss centre-back has suffered two head injuries this season having also been forced off with a suspected concussion against Liverpool last month. Although Schar was initially expected to miss the next match at Leeds United, he kept his place in the starting line-up at Elland Road.

Fabian Schar issues NUFC injury update

Ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, Schar confirmed he would be unavailable for Newcastle’s upcoming matches.

On social media, the Swiss defender wrote: “Disappointed not to have got more from the game but plenty more points to pick up this campaign!

“Unfortunately I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon. @worflags, unbelievable as always.”

Schar’s absence prompted a defensive change-up for Newcastle, with Malick Thiaw coming in for his first start for the club. The draw at Bournemouth marked Newcastle’s fourth clean sheet in five Premier League matches this season.

Eddie Howe confirms Fabian Schar absence

When asked for an update on Schar, Howe said following the draw at Bournemouth: “I think he's doing okay. We had a 12-day concussion [protocol] for Fabi.

“All the checks were cleared on the pitch but this was a concussion that was diagnosed after the game.”

Newcastle United injury list

Newcastle will be boosted by the return of Anthony Gordon from suspension on Wednesday night against Bradford but Schar is one of three key players that are already sidelined for the match as things stand.

Yoane Wissa is yet to train or feature for Newcastle since his £55million move from Brentford on deadline day. The 29-year-old picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with DR Congo shortly after signing for The Magpies.

The injury will rule Wissa out of action until late October with the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 18 pencilled in as a potential return date.

Jacob Ramsey is also pushing to get back to fitness in time for that match after picking up an ankle injury at Leeds last month.

But Schar will be hoping to get back into Newcastle’s starting line-up before the next international break.

Thiaw’s performance in Schar’s absence leaves Howe with a big decision to make once all his defenders are back and available for selection.