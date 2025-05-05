Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United left the Amex Stadium with a point on Sunday, but have a fresh concern over the fitness of one of their key players.

Newcastle United took a step forward in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League on Sunday with a hard earned point against Brighton. However, with a huge match against Chelsea to come on Sunday, they will be hoping to have all of their key players available - including Fabian Schar.

The former Switzerland international limped off the field on Sunday and having already lost Joelinton to a potentially season-ending injury, Eddie Howe will be hoping that Schar’s injury is not too bad and that he will be able to feature against the Blues. Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news from Tyneside and when those sidelined players could be back in action:

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Joelinton

The Brazilian has missed their last two outings with a knee injury. Howe confirmed ahead of the trip to face Brighton that Joelinton is likely to miss the remainder of the season, although he did leave the door slightly ajar for him to return to action before then.

“The likelihood is that it will be difficult [if he will play again this season]. But with Joe you never rule him out.

“He's so motivated to try and come back. He had a bit of discomfort in his knee last week before the game so we sought specialist opinion and the opinion was it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest so he's now in Brazil. We'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season but the likelihood is probably not.” Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Matt Targett

Targett has suffered a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Fabian Schar

Schar limped off late at the Amex Stadium with Howe admitting post-match that he wasn’t sure if he was suffering from cramp or had a muscle injury. The Magpies will be hoping to have the defender available for this weekend’s clash against Chelsea. Estimated return date = 11/05/25 v Chelsea (h)