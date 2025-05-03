Getty Images

James Trafford has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer after a brilliant season with Burnley in the Championship.

Trafford has been sensational for the Clarets this term with his efforts in net not only helping Burnley to the division’s best defensive record by a mile, but also ensuring they returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The former Manchester City man endured a difficult first campaign at Turf Moor, but has transformed into one of the country’s most consistent performers and has admirers in the Premier League.

Newcastle United, who saw a bid for Trafford rejected by Burnley last summer, are chief among those linked with a move for him this summer. Newcastle’s goalkeeping department is likely to undergo a reshuffle this summer and Trafford has been viewed as a potential long-term first-choice option on Tyneside.

A valuation of £40m has reportedly been put on Trafford this summer, with City, his former club, entitled to a portion of the fee that Burnley receive. Some reports have detailed that could be as high as 20% - not bad for a player that never made a senior appearance for them and that they have already netted £15m for.

Eddie Howe’s James Trafford verdict

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported in the past that a ‘verbal pact’ between Newcastle United and Trafford ‘is still valid’ and that he remains the club’s ‘top priority’ this summer. Whilst Trafford is certainly admired on Tyneside, reports surrounding their reported interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel indicate that a move for the 22-year-old this summer is not quite a done deal just yet.

With speculation resurfacing on a possible move for Trafford this summer following reports in the Daily Mail back in February, Howe was asked about those claims that personal terms between the club and player had been agreed. Unsurprisingly, United’s head coach was coy on talking about a potential move for the stopper this summer.

Howe responded: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Scott Parker’s James Trafford verdict

Trafford has, of course, also impressed Parker during the former Magpies man’s debut campaign as Clarets boss. Burnley became the third club Parker has guided from the Championship to the Premier League during his managerial career and the 44-year-old has been full of praise for his goalkeeper - describing him as an England international in the making.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Parker said: “After a hard season last year and an early part of this year, where there were some ups and downs, I’ve seen a young boy grow into a man and his quality is undeniable – everyone has seen that. I was quoted in saying that he’s a world class keeper, which he is and there is no doubt that I see him as a future England keeper. He’s been incredible.”