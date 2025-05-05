Fabian Schar was a late withdrawal for Newcastle United against Brighton. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury concern to assess ahead of their next Premier League match against Chelsea.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday with Alexander Isak’s late penalty cancelling out Yankuba Minteh’s first-half opener.

In stoppage time, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe made a double defensive change with Sven Botman and Emil Krafth coming on in place of Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier.

The point sees Newcastle stay fourth in the Premier League table with three games left to play and fifth-placed Chelsea next up at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe provides fitness update on Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar

When asked about the stoppage time substitutions, Howe explained: “I'm not 100% sure with Fabi.

“Fabi was limping, I don't know whether that's cramp or a muscle issue, so I'd need to check. Kieran, I'm pretty sure was cramp.”

Schar will be assessed further ahead of Newcastle’s next match against Chelsea on Sunday. Fortunately Botman’s recent return from injury means Howe will have some defensive options should Schar be ruled out.

Newcastle United injury news ahead of Chelsea clash

Newcastle will be without Joelinton, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett due to injury while Jamaal Lascelles is unlikely to feature despite closing in on a return from an ACL injury that has sidelined him for the past 13 months.

Following the Chelsea match, Newcastle will travel to Arsenal before hosting Everton on the final day of the season on May 25.

The top five clubs in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League. Newcastle will be looking to return to the Champions League after missing out on Europe last season with a seventh-place finish.

Seventh in the Premier League is almost certain to get some form of European football this season with sixth place getting Europa League and seventh place being subject to change depending on where Newcastle finish and the winners of the FA Cup.

If Newcastle finish in the top seven, seventh place will get Conference League football unless Manchester City win the FA Cup and finish in the top seven. In that instance, seventh will get Europa League and eighth will get Conference League.

Newcastle’s fate is in their own hands regarding Champions League qualification with three games left to play.

On the situation, Howe said: “I think that's all you can ask for, that it's in your hands and you're not reliant on other teams and looking elsewhere.

“The focus has to be on ourselves, we know what we need to do. We've got three really tough games, I have to say that. They're not going to be easy, but they're games to relish and enjoy. We always enjoy the challenges that await us and we try to give our best.

“You look at the league table. Not that I'm a great one for believing in that, but sometimes you just have a little flick of it before I come and speak to you, just in case there's a question on it. We look stronger for the point than we would have done without it, so it could ultimately turn out to be a big point for us.”