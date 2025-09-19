Fabian Schar of Newcastle United looks dejected as he is consoled by Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James' Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United will be without Fabian Schar for the next ‘few games’ after the defender was forced off against Barcelona on Thursday night.

Schar took a knock to the head during the 2-1 Champions League group phase defeat at St James’ Park but was initially allowed to play on before being withdrawn.

Following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’ve got no more information right now.

“I’m in the hands of the doctors. The only message I had was that he was okay to continue, then it became clear that he couldn’t.”

It’s the second head injury Schar has suffered this season, the first seeing him forced off against Liverpool. After that match, Howe suggested Schar would have to miss the following match at Leeds United due to a concussion but the Swiss defender ended up keeping his place in the starting line-up for the trip to Elland Road.

But following further assessment on Friday, Schar has confirmed he will be out of Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth as well as the following matches against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup and Arsenal back in the league at St James’ Park the following weekend.

Schar’s first game back available could be the Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise on October 1.

Fabian Schar issues NUFC injury update

Ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, Schar reflected on the Barcelona defeat and his injury withdrawal.

On social media, the Swiss defender wrote: “Disappointed not to have got more from the game but plenty more points to pick up this campaign!

“Unfortunately I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon. @worflags, unbelievable as always.”

Schar was replaced by Malick Thiaw during the match and the German defender will likely come into the side for his full Newcastle debut at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

It will be the first change Howe has made to his defence, who have kept three clean sheets in four Premier League matches so far this campaign.

Kieran Trippier is also a concern for the match after being taken off with a knock, though Howe was unable to give a clear update on the right-back.

Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa will miss the upcoming games due to injury while Anthony Gordon will serve the final game of his three match domestic suspension on Sunday.