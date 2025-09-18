Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James' Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and co fared in the Champions League.

Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday with goalscorer Nick Woltemade and creator Jacob Murphy dropping to the bench in place of Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga.

It’s Newcastle’s fifth meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League. The Magpies won the first ever meeting 3-2 at St James’ Park 28 years ago, but have lost the following three matches.

The sides went in 0-0 at half-time with Harvey Barnes having the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but Joan Garcia was equal to it.

Barcelona opened the scoring with their first shot on target just before the hour mark as Marcus Rashford headed in from Jules Kounde’s cross.

The England international then doubled Barcelona’s lead with a powerful strike from distance.

Anthony Gordon pulled a goal back for Newcastle on the 90 minute mark as he turned the ball in from Jacob Murphy’s cross.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings for the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Couldn’t do much about Barcelona’s goals but made a great save to deny Dani Olmo in stoppage time.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Had a few opportunities to threaten with balls into the box but was inconsistent with his delivery. Recovered well to stop Marcus Rashford breaking through on goal.

Fabian Schar - 6

Strong in the air early on and made a good block in the first half and another with his head in the second to keep it at 0-0. Beaten to the ball by Rashford for Barcelona’s opener.

Dan Burn - 6

Put his body on the line in the first half but lost composure in the second. His attempted clearance fell to Marcus Rashford, who still had a lot to do but was able to find the net emphatically.

Tino Livramento - 5

Gave possession away cheaply a few times in the first half but lacked quality on the ball. Got on the front foot in the closing stages with some good bursts of energy but it wasn’t enough.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Set the tone with his excellent pressing early on. Shot straight at the goalkeeper from the edge of the box early in the second half. Couldn’t stop Rashford turning and getting a shot away. Made his presence felt in the middle of the park but not to his usual standards. Had a low drive in stoppage time that was saved.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Started well but gave possession away on a couple of occasions. Had a shot on target comfortably saved in the closing stages.

Joelinton - 6

Had a couple of heavy touches as he tried to impose himself physically on the game, had a couple of bright moments. Headed wide early in the second half. Booked.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Showed a good turn of pace to get a low ball in for Gordon, who couldn’t convert. Put another good low cross in for Harvey Barnes. Pressed well and caused problems down the right. Newcastle’s biggest threat before his withdrawal.

Harvey Barnes - 4

Got into some dangerous areas early on and was denied by a good save from Joan Garcia after meeting Anthony Elanga’s cross at the far post. Wasteful.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Should have opened the scoring early on but missed the ball. Barely touched the ball when in a central striker role and didn’t offer much more when moved out to the left until popping up with a goal at the end.

Substitutes

Nick Woltemade - 6

On for Barnes 63: Had a couple of touches but didn’t threaten the goal.

Joe Willock - 6

On for Joelinton 63: Had a couple of smart touches after coming on but lacked the final pass or shot.

Malick Thiaw - 6

On for Schar 63: Showed good composure under pressure.

Jacob Murphy - 7

On for Elanga 63: Gave Newcastle some hope with another assist.

On for Trippier 77: Hardly touched the ball as the game played out.