Newcastle United internationals: A number of players are currently away representing their countries during the break in Premier League football.

Newcastle United have been handed fresh injury concern after Fabian Schar joined up with the Switzerland squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

After meeting with the squad this week, Schar has ruled himself out of Switzerland's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel on Wednesday. A win would see Switzerland secure qualification for next summer's tournament in Germany.

During Saturday's 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth, Schar went down with a suspected hamstring issue and required treatment.

Despite the 31-year-old completing the match, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said it was 'unclear' how the player was feeling afterwards. Midfielder Sean Longstaff also took a knock at the Vitality Stadium where winger Miguel Almiron was forced off.

"Miguel Almiron's looks like a hamstring problem," Howe said. "It's unclear how Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff are feeling.

"There were possibly a couple of players in an ideal world that we would have taken off today but we couldn't and we weren't in a position to do that. Which is a sign of how stretched we are."

With 10 players currently out injured, Newcastle will be hoping to avoid any further setbacks during the international break. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron have already been forced to withdraw from the England and Paraguay squads respectively due to injury.

Schar has played every minute for Newcastle in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season amid a busy fixture schedule.

He confirmed his arrival with the Switzerland squad via an Instagram post, which read: "Final steps to go [Swiss flag] @Euro2024."

Switzerland will be hoping to secure Euro 2024 qualification in their final group matches against Israel, Kosovo and Romania during the international break.

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have joined up with the Brazil national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Kieran Trippier (England), Emil Krafth (Sweden), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Tino Livramento (England Under-21s) and Lewis Hall (England Under-20s) are Newcastle's other players currently away on international duty.