Fabian Schar has dropped a fresh hint regarding his future at Newcastle United after hitting a career milestone.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday night, Schar made his 200th appearance for Newcastle in all competitions - a milestone only two other members of the current squad, Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles, have reached. The former Swiss international arrived at Newcastle for just £3million from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

In his 200 appearances for the club, Schar has scored several memorable goals including strikes against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and, perhaps most notably, Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Schar is out of contract at the end of the current season and would be free to enter talks and agree pre-contract deals with clubs on the continent from January. The club are currently in talks regarding a new deal and in a recent interview, Schar appeared relaxed about the situation.

He told Swiss outlet BlueSport: “I feel really comfortable at Newcastle, I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

Fabian Schar celebrates his iconic Champions League goal against Paris Saint-Germain. | Getty Images

The 32-year-old’s reaction to making 200 appearances for the club also dropped a further hint that he is ready to commit to a new deal on Tyneside and play ‘many more’ games for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could never have imagined to play 200 games for this incredible football club @NUFC!” Schar posted on X. “Proud to put on the black and white stripes every week and play in front of you all… Here’s to many more.”

Schar, who turns 33 next month, is expected to be offered a short-term deal at St James’ Park to extend his stay to 2026 with an option of a further year. As things stand he is one of Newcastle’s first-choice centre-backs but the club have looked to strengthen in that area in recent transfer windows with the pursuit of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.