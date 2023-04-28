Fabian Schar’s ‘anger’ at what Newcastle United team-mate did at Everton
Fabian Schar thought he’d made it 5-1 to Newcastle United at Everton on Thursday night, before VAR intervened.
Newcastle lead 4-1 after a brace from Callum Wilson and further goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back for The Toffees in the closing stages but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.
Schar also found the net with a fine 25-yard finish into the bottom right corner of the goal. The Swiss centre-back celebrated the strike before a VAR check ruled the goal out for an offside against Dan Burn, who won a header inside the penalty area in the build-up to the goal.
Following the 4-1 win that took Newcastle eight points inside the Champions League places with six games to play, Schar jokingly let his frustrations be known towards his team-mate.
He posted on Twitter: “Dan Burn [followed by angry and crying laughing emojis]…still take the three points!”
It would have been the 31-year-old’s second goal of the season and first since the 2-0 opening day win over Nottingham Forest back in August.
For Newcastle, it was a seventh win in eight Premier League matches as they moved a step closer to securing Champions League football for next season. The Magpies are eight points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand on the side they beat 6-1 on Sunday.
Next up for Eddie Howe’s side is bottom-of-the-table Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off).