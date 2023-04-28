Fabian Schar’s ‘anger’ at what Newcastle United team-mate did at Everton

Newcastle lead 4-1 after a brace from Callum Wilson and further goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back for The Toffees in the closing stages but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Schar also found the net with a fine 25-yard finish into the bottom right corner of the goal. The Swiss centre-back celebrated the strike before a VAR check ruled the goal out for an offside against Dan Burn, who won a header inside the penalty area in the build-up to the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 4-1 win that took Newcastle eight points inside the Champions League places with six games to play, Schar jokingly let his frustrations be known towards his team-mate.

He posted on Twitter: “Dan Burn [followed by angry and crying laughing emojis]…still take the three points!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been the 31-year-old’s second goal of the season and first since the 2-0 opening day win over Nottingham Forest back in August.

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (R) vies with Everton's English striker Ellis Simms during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

For Newcastle, it was a seventh win in eight Premier League matches as they moved a step closer to securing Champions League football for next season. The Magpies are eight points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand on the side they beat 6-1 on Sunday.