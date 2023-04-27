What Newcastle United fans chanted at Jordan Pickford during Everton win

Callum Wilson, recalled to the starting XI, scored twice, and Joelinton and Joe Willock also netted, in a 4-1 win at Goodison Park for Eddie Howe’s side.

Third-placed Newcastle remain ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, and the club is now eight points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Everton fans had lined Goodison to welcome their team’s coach to Goodison Park, which is on borrowed time as a new stadium is being erected nearer the city centre.

United, however, went on to demolish their team after taking the lead against the run of play. The result has severely dented Everton’s hopes of playing Premier League football at the new arena when it opens next year.

Howe had made three changes, with Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett replacing Murphy, Alexander Isak and Dan Burn in the starting XI.

The game quickly sparked into life after a pre-match round of fireworks outside Goodison Park, where Everton had won 1-0 just over a year ago thanks to a 99th-minute goal from Alex Iwobi last season.

Newcastle have progressed since that night, but Everton took to the field in an even more perilous position.

After a high-tempo start from Everton, United started to show some composure on the ball. Sean Dyche’s side created more in the final third, but they lacked quality.

Newcastle have a lot of quality in the forward areas – and they scored with their second shot on goal.

Joelinton cut in from the left and shot, and Jordan Pickford could only push the ball away. Wilson was first to react, burying the ball from close range to take his goal tally to five goals from six games.

United had quietened the crowd, but Everton thought their team had equalised in added time through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike. The goal was disallowed for offside.

Newcastle pushed a second goal after the restart, and James Tarkowski blocked a goal-bound shot from Joe Willock after a good move down the left.

Willock turned provider in the 72nd minute, crossing from the byline for Joelinton, who scored with a downward header.

And Wilson made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after the ball was played to him by Bruno Guimaraes.

There were chants of “going down, going down” from the away end as many Everton fans headed for the exits.

Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back direct from a corner, before Isak brilliantly twisted and turned down the left before bursting into the box and delivering a low cross for Murphy, his fellow substitute, at the far post.

Fabian Schar had a goal disallowed for an offside from Dan Burn in the build-up in added time.

United’s jubilliant 3,000-strong support taunted former Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford with a chants of “cheer up” and “get the rave on” in the final few minutes.