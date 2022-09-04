Fabian Schar's six-word response that perfectly sums up key decisions against Newcastle United
Fabian Schar felt Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at St James’s Park was ‘like a defeat’ for Newcastle United following another controversial VAR call.
It's Newcastle’s fourth draw in their last five Premier League matches and one which saw another disallowed goal.
Early in the second half, United thought they’d taken the lead when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net.
But a VAR check ruled the goal out for an alleged foul on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita by Joe Willock. Replays showed that the Newcastle midfielder was nudged before coming into contact with the Spaniard.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe's 'delight' at Newcastle United loan deal
-
2
Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends message to Premier League after Newcastle United goal disallowed by VAR
-
3
Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo
-
4
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson
-
5
Bruno Guimaraes and six players out for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace – here’s why
Following the match, Schar said: “It’s like a defeat to be fair. We had so many chances, obviously we deserved to win.
"The decision on the [disallowed] goal, which I don’t know, I can’t understand to be fair, I don’t know what they are doing. Unlucky result, when you play like this you want to win.
“We said at half-time, never get loose behind and always defend properly. Sometimes these games, you have to be ready all the time but now after the game we’re disappointed obviously because we dominate the game.
“We are disappointed afterwards but we take positives, we got a clean sheet. The performance was good but just the win is missing.”
Read More
Expanding on the disallowed goal, Schar added: “Obviously [Willock] got a push in his back, I don’t know if they only showed [the referee] when he was falling into the keeper, but what can you do?
"They can even check for a penalty then when they don’t give the goal. I don’t know.”
And when asked about the series of decisions that have gone against Newcastle this season, such as the three extra minutes of added time at Liverpool which saw Schar involved in a touchline scuffle following the home side’s 98th minute winner, the Swiss international’s response was telling.
The defender paused for a moment before stating: “I better not say anything else.”
Schar appeared to be holding his tongue in order to avoid any reprehension for criticising the officials. Last season, Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden was fined £19,000 for questioning referee David Coote’s integrity via Twitter following a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, which also involved a controversially disallowed penalty shout for The Magpies.