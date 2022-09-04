Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's Newcastle’s fourth draw in their last five Premier League matches and one which saw another disallowed goal.

Early in the second half, United thought they’d taken the lead when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net.

But a VAR check ruled the goal out for an alleged foul on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita by Joe Willock. Replays showed that the Newcastle midfielder was nudged before coming into contact with the Spaniard.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace controls the ball under pressure from Fabian Schar of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Following the match, Schar said: “It’s like a defeat to be fair. We had so many chances, obviously we deserved to win.

"The decision on the [disallowed] goal, which I don’t know, I can’t understand to be fair, I don’t know what they are doing. Unlucky result, when you play like this you want to win.

“We said at half-time, never get loose behind and always defend properly. Sometimes these games, you have to be ready all the time but now after the game we’re disappointed obviously because we dominate the game.

“We are disappointed afterwards but we take positives, we got a clean sheet. The performance was good but just the win is missing.”

Expanding on the disallowed goal, Schar added: “Obviously [Willock] got a push in his back, I don’t know if they only showed [the referee] when he was falling into the keeper, but what can you do?

"They can even check for a penalty then when they don’t give the goal. I don’t know.”

And when asked about the series of decisions that have gone against Newcastle this season, such as the three extra minutes of added time at Liverpool which saw Schar involved in a touchline scuffle following the home side’s 98th minute winner, the Swiss international’s response was telling.

The defender paused for a moment before stating: “I better not say anything else.”