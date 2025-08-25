Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak remains a top target for Liverpool ahead of their clash at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak won’t feature for Newcastle United tonight when they host Liverpool as speculation surrounding his future at St James’ Park continues to swirl. The Swedish international hasn’t kicked a ball for the Magpies since May amid intense speculation linking him with a move to Merseyside.

Two bombshell statements last week, one released by the player and then a reply from the club, added yet another layer to the transfer saga of the summer - one that will likely continue to play out between now and next Monday’s deadline. Interest from Liverpool in the striker has been well documented throughout the summer, but has resulted in them submitting just one bid.

That was quickly rejected by the Magpies, with the £110m offered by Liverpool well short of their valuation of the striker. Newcastle United have remained clear that Isak is not for sale this summer and despite him not being available for selection against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season and again tonight, that is a stance they have maintained throughout the summer.

Fabrizio Romano drops Alexander Isak transfer update

As each day passes, it seems more and more likely that Isak will stay a Newcastle United player past the deadline on Monday 1 September. Liverpool’s visit to St James’ Park this evening adds an extra dynamic to the saga and Fabrizio Romano believes that Isak’s future will become clear in the coming days once the two sides have met on Tyneside.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano believes that Isak could be reintegrated into the squad following tonight’s game: “Alexander Isak. The Monday of Newcastle United [versus] Liverpool is coming and it’s obviously going to be an important moment because it’s going to close this story between Newcastle and Liverpool and then on Tuesday we will understand more on the Alexander Isak story - whether he is going to Liverpool or Newcastle are going to be able to keep the player at the club, change his mind,” Romano said.

“Newcastle internally hope that this week after the game that Alexander Isak, after the game, can reintegrate. Newcastle really hope that.

“Newcastle internally have this feeling that they want to convince Alexander Isak to be back in training after the game on Monday. Liverpool remain on their position, they want Isak, they will attack for Isak, but it depends on Newcastle.

“This story, I told you since July, completely depends on Newcastle. Isak wants to go to Liverpool, Isak wants to play for Liverpool, Liverpool want to go for Isak and Liverpool are prepared to pay. But Newcastle are the ones who decide and Newcastle will do their best to keep the player.

“Let’s see what kind of week will be after the game on Monday but Newcastle internally, the technical staff of Newcastle, hope that Alexander Isak can be back in training already in this upcoming week ahead of the transfer window.”

Newcastle United haven’t defeated Liverpool in a Premier League match since December 2015 but did triumph the last time these two sides met at Wembley back in March.