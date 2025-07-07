Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle submitted a £55million bid for the Nottingham Forest winger last week and are now set to finalise the deal to bring the Sweden international to St James’ Park.

It will mark the end of a year-long transfer pursuit of the former Manchester United youngster.

Forest have accepted Newcastle’s offer and Elanga has agreed personal terms over a five-year deal. The transfer remains subject to ratification and a medical.

Elanga has been in Portugal over the weekend to work on his fitness ahead of returning for pre-season. Nottingham Forest’s players returned to training on Monday but Elanga was given extra time off after international duty with Sweden.

According to various reports, Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Elanga from Forest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news of Newcastle’s bid last Thursday provided a hotly anticipated update on Monday evening.

Romano wrote on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, here we go! Deal in place club to club with Nottingham Forest for £55m. Agreement also in place with player’s camp on long term deal. Excellent addition for #NUFC.”

Anthony Elanga set to be NUFC’s second most expensive signing

Forest are very reluctant sellers of Elanga after the winger scored six and assisted 12 goals for the club last season. The 23-year-old has had two strong campaigns at the City Ground since his £15million move from Manchester United in 2023.

Since then, he has scored 11 goals and assisted 21 in 82 appearances for Forest.

The Swedish international’s pace and creativity has made him among the top targets for Eddie Howe over the past year.

As such, making Elanga Newcastle’s second most expensive signing behind his compatriot Alexander Isak has been justified by Newcastle as they push to make their first signing of the summer.

Anthony Elanga’s Newcastle United connections

While Elanga was happy at Forest, the prospect of joining Newcastle is certainly something that appeals to him.

Elanga is international teammates with Isak and Emil Krafth. He admitted to previously calling the Newcastle No. 14 about a potential move to the club, which failed to materialise at the time.

The winger also has a good friendship with Newcastle’s Danish forward William Osula. The pair recently recorded a Tiktok video together as they danced and shook hands, further fuelling the transfer speculation among supporters. But it looks like being more than just speculation with Newcastle pushing to get the deal finalised this week.

It is hoped Elanga will be available to play in Newcastle’s pre-season opener at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).