Anthony Gordon is reportedly admired by Arsenal - according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon starred during the 2023/24 campaign, earning Newcastle United’s player of the season award following a campaign of impressive performances. Whilst his output dipped somewhat last year, it is hoped that he can return to form and remind everyone of his immense talents.

Whilst over the season Gordon’s goals and assists tally may have dipped from the previous campaign, he still popped up with some huge goals - including a strike at the Emirates Stadium as the Magpies defeated Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. Gordon celebrated that goal by mimicking Thierry Henry’s corner flag celebration routine, much to the annoyance of Gunners fans.

Those home supporters inside the Emirates Stadium that day had come to watch Alexander Isak in action - a man they hoped their club would go all out to sign this summer. Ultimately, Newcastle’s demands mean Isak won’t be heading to north London this summer, nor will he likely head anywhere away from St James’ Park.

Fabrizio Romano offers Anthony Gordon transfer update

If Isak isn’t off to Arsenal this summer, could Gordon be on the move to north London? Speaking to Give Me Sport , Romano revealed there is interest from Arsenal in the winger, but believes fans will have to wait patiently for any movement: “Arsenal interest is true, he is one of the players they like, and they discussed internally,” Romano said.

“But what I understand, it’s not that Arsenal have opened any negotiations with the Newcastle or with his agents. It’s just an appreciation for the player, but for the winger at Arsenal, I think we have to be bit patient before we understand who is the player they really want to sign.”

Mikel Arteta’s side went trophyless again last campaign, finishing runners-up to Liverpool in the Premier League table as Isak and Gordon celebrated lifting the Carabao Cup with Newcastle United. Arsenal remain in the market for a striker this summer and have been extensively linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are planning for life with their best players, Isak and Gordon included, in tow next season. The Magpies are looking to build with their key men, rather than without them this summer.

After missing out on Joao Pedro’s signature, as he edges closer and closer to completing his move to Chelsea, the Magpies have made Anthony Elanga their number one target this summer. Strengthening at right wing is a priority for them following the departure of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January.

James Trafford is also someone who the club like and that they are progressing on a deal for. The Burnley man was wanted by the Magpies twelve months ago, before a move was pulled at the last minute by the St James’ Park outfit.

Newcastle United have until 7pm on Monday 1 September to conclude all their transfer business. Eddie Howe’s squad are expected back in pre-season training next week.