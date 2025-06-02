Signing a new goalkeeper is among Newcastle United’s priorities this summer, but they have already missed out on one of their reported targets.

As Newcastle United’s interest in signing a new goalkeeper became public knowledge, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher emerged as a potential target for them. The Reds stopper has had to act as deputy to Alisson whilst at Anfield and with Giorgi Mamardashvili to join from Valencia this summer after spending a season on-loan at the La Liga club, his place in the pecking order is expected to slip further next season.

Newcastle United and Leeds United had been among the clubs linked with a move for him this summer - but it is Brentford that have swooped to seal a deal. The Bees finished tenth in the Premier League this season and narrowly missed out on European football.

Caoimhin Kelleher transfer latest

Kelleher is expected to move to the Gtech Community Stadium where he will become Brentford’s number one. Mark Flekken, who has been Thomas Frank’s first-choice goalkeeper for the last two seasons following his move from Freiburg.

However, the Dutch international has agreed a move to Bayer Leverkusen, joining up with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Kelleher, therefore, will be Flekken’s replacement at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Confirming the move on X, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, here we go! Deal done for the goalkeeper to join from Liverpool on £18m package fee add-ons included. Mark Flekken will leave Brentford and join Bayer Leverkusen for €10m’.

Newcastle United and Leeds United impact

That move not only sees the Magpies and Leeds miss out on a reported goalkeeper target this summer, but could also have ramifications over a potential deal involving Nick Pope. Pope ended the campaign as Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper, but with reports continuing to circle that Newcastle are still interested in signing Burnley’s James Trafford, Pope’s place as number one could be under threat when the 2025/26 season gets underway.

Leeds have reportedly shown interest in signing the England international as a replacement for Illan Meslier who has fallen out of favour under Daniel Farke. The Frenchman spent most of the season as Farke’s go-to option, but a string of high-profile mistakes saw him lose his spot towards the end of the season.

Karl Darlow, who spent eight seasons at St James’ Park, replaced Meslier during the final few weeks of the season as Leeds secured the Championship title on a dramatic last day of the season. Pope, meanwhile, kept eight clean sheets in 28 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United last season.

A knee injury kept him sidelined for a couple of months at the turn of the year as Martin Dubravka deputised in his place and helped the Magpies to a stunning run of form which saw them win nine games in a row in all competitions. The Slovakian, during that period, kept six clean sheets - including four consecutive Premier League shutouts in matches against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Aston Villa and Manchester United.