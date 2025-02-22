Newcastle United and James Trafford have reportedly already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential summer transfer from Burnley.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer, Newcastle saw two bids rejected by Burnley for Trafford despite agreeing personal terms with the young goalkeeper. Burnley bought Trafford from Manchester City in 2023 for a deal worth up to £19million including add-ons.

Although Burnley suffered relegation last season, Trafford has been in remarkable form in the Championship this season. The 22-year-old has kept 24 clean sheets in 33 Championship appearances so far this season, conceding just nine goals and saving two penalties out of two faced - both of which came against Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford and Burnley have not conceded in any of their last 12 league matches - a Championship record. But with six goalless draws in that time, The Clarets sit third in the table and aren’t guaranteed promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Newcastle have continued to scout the goalkeeper extensively this season having been unsuccessful in their attempt to bring him to Tyneside last summer. Although Newcastle have recently tied down goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to a new contract, Trafford is understood to be ‘top of the list’ in terms of potential summer signings for the club.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the terms Trafford’s representatives agreed to with Newcastle last summer is still ‘valid’ ahead of the summer transfer window. But the goalkeeper’s impressive form for Burnley this season is set to see his valuation rise in excess of £20million.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City’s James Trafford transfer clause

Newcastle’s move for Trafford is somewhat complicated by Manchester City’s sell-on and buy-back clauses for Trafford. The sell-on clause will push up Burnley’s valuation of the player, as it did last summer while the buy-back clause gives City an option to resign the goalkeeper at a fixed price.

As per Mail Online, Man City’s buyback clause is thought to be in excess of £40million and is unlikely to be exercised. As a result, a move to Newcastle looks set to be the most likely destination for Trafford this summer provided Newcastle can strike an agreement on a transfer fee with Burnley this time around.