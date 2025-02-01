Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu amid Premier League interest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with a move for Dorgu in La Gazzetta dello Sport report earlier this season. The 20-year-old’s agent, Maurice Ogbodo, has close ties to Kieran Trippier’s representatives.

But it looks to be Manchester United who have swooped in to agree a deal with the Denmark international. Dorgu was left out of the Lecce starting line-up against Parma on Friday night with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the left-back will be travelling to Manchester on Saturday to complete his medical.

Romano posted: “Patrick Dorgu doesn’t start for Lecce against [Parma] enched on his last game for the Italian club, as he will travel to Manchester tomorrow with his agents to join #MUFC with medical booked.”

Dorgu has scored three times in 21 Serie A starts for Lecce this season but now he is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth around £30million.

Newcastle’s link with the defender can rightly be viewed with some scepticism given the club completed the permanent signing of Lewis Hall for £28million in the summer following an initial loan spell. Hall’s form at left-back has silenced any talk of further additions in the position at Newcastle.

Head coach Eddie Howe has plenty of options with Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier all capable of playing in the position should Hall be unavailable.

