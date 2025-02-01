'Medical booked' - Fabrizio Romano claims £30m Newcastle United 'target' is set to join Man Utd

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu amid Premier League interest.

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with a move for Dorgu in La Gazzetta dello Sport report earlier this season. The 20-year-old’s agent, Maurice Ogbodo, has close ties to Kieran Trippier’s representatives.

But it looks to be Manchester United who have swooped in to agree a deal with the Denmark international. Dorgu was left out of the Lecce starting line-up against Parma on Friday night with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the left-back will be travelling to Manchester on Saturday to complete his medical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romano posted: “Patrick Dorgu doesn’t start for Lecce against [Parma] enched on his last game for the Italian club, as he will travel to Manchester tomorrow with his agents to join #MUFC with medical booked.”

Dorgu has scored three times in 21 Serie A starts for Lecce this season but now he is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth around £30million.

Newcastle’s link with the defender can rightly be viewed with some scepticism given the club completed the permanent signing of Lewis Hall for £28million in the summer following an initial loan spell. Hall’s form at left-back has silenced any talk of further additions in the position at Newcastle.

Head coach Eddie Howe has plenty of options with Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier all capable of playing in the position should Hall be unavailable.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United agree deal for 'special' player ahead of £58m double boost

Related topics:Patrick DorguFabrizio RomanoKieran TrippierPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice