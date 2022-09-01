Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle made a £25million bid for the 20-year-old Brazilian as Eddie Howe looked to bolster his attacking options.

But a deal has so far failed to materialise with The Magpies since confirming a club record signing of striker Alexander Isak for £60million from Real Sociedad.

On August 22, Romano claimed that Joao Pedro’s move to Newcastle for £25million plus £5million in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause had been approved and even used his trademark ‘here we go’ catchphrase to signify a supposed completed deal.

While Romano maintains that everything was agreed between the parties regarding a transfer for the Brazilian, the swift signing of Isak ultimately halted the deal.

‘’For Joao Pedro, it was agreed upon one week ago between Watford and Newcastle on a permanent deal for around £25million plus £5million in add-ons and a 10% future sales clause included,” Romano told wettfreunde.

"Full agreement with personal terms with the player. The real point in this was Alexander Isak. This opportunity came out of nothing.

"They wanted Isak as a priority since June and suddenly Real Sociedad decided to accept and let him go. That's why Newcastle changed their plans with Joao Pedro.”

João Pedro of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 08, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Heading into deadline day, Romano understands that a deal could still be completed for the Brazilian.

“I'm told the situation is still open with Newcastle and potentially with other clubs,” he added. "It's not over yet for the Joao Pedro transfer before the end of the market.”

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s pursuit of Ajax defensive-midfielder Edson Alvarez appears to have reached an impasse following Ajax’s agreement to sell Antony to Manchester United.

“For Edson Alvarez, it's true that they have a strong interest,” Romano continued. “They are prepared to place a bid for him.