Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Hugo Ekitike this summer amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Ekitike registered 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last season as he finally looks to make good on the promise he showed during the early stages of his career. Ekitike has found a home in Germany after a difficult couple of years in Paris as he struggled to dislodge Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar whilst at PSG.

His form last season, and throughout his time at Frankfurt, means Ekitike has again been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. The Frenchman has twice rejected a move to St James’ Park, first opting to stay in France and develop there after bursting onto the scene, before then turning down the Magpies in favour of moving to the Parc des Princes.

Despite those rejections, Newcastle United have again been credited with an interest in Ekitike this summer, with the Telegraph putting the Frenchman chief among Newcastle’s shortlist of players. Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Ekitike this summer as an alternative to Alexander Isak.

Ekitike is a very similar build to Isak and would be a great like-for-like replacement for the Swedish international at St James’ Park or a good alternative to him at Anfield. It will likely take an offer in excess of what Newcastle paid to sign Isak to land Ekitike this summer - but a fresh development from Fabrizio Romano could give both Liverpool and Newcastle United hope of landing Ekitike this summer.

Fabrizio Romano’s Hugo Ekitike transfer update

Speaking on his the Here We Go Podcast Romano offered an update on Ekitike’s future, revealing: “His future remains open, but from what I am hearing the Premier League still remains the most likely destination for a striker who did fantastically last season.

“And I would maintain Liverpool as one of the options, because they have always had a strong interest in his signing. Let’s see what happens now with the timings, because Nunez’s exit will be important to understand how Liverpool move forward with Ekitike and more options up front.

“There is still interest from more English clubs and I am told the race remains quite open. But the story is not yet done and I am sure we will be back in the next weeks to discuss Ekitike and a move to the Premier League.”

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old this summer, despite the Red Devils not having any European football to offer him next season. A move to St James’ Park, meanwhile, would likely see Ekitike act as deputy to Isak next season whilst also being offered game time in cup, league and European football where possible.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton as a free agent at the end of last season, has also emerged as a potential option for the Magpies this summer. Calvert-Lewin enjoys a brilliant goalscoring record against Newcastle United during his career having scored six goals against them whilst at Goodison Park.