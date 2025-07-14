Fabrizio Romano has delivered a fresh update on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike this summer.

It’s the third transfer window that Newcastle have actively pursued the striker. Back in 2022, The Magpies saw two attempts to sign Ekitike in January and June fail despite having a £25million bid accepted by Stade de Reims.

Ekitike ended up joining Paris Saint-Germain instead but the move didn’t pan out as the young forward had hoped as he was limited largely to substitute appearances before being frozen out of the side after one season.

But the French forward has reignited his career at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and is now one of the most sought after young strikers in Europe. The 23-year-old scored 22 goals in 48 games for Frankfurt during the 2024/25 campaign and has been targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and, of course, Newcastle once again.

Newcastle are looking for a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left the club after five years on June 30. The iconic No. 9 shirt is currently vacant at Newcastle and potentially available for a new signing to come in and wear it.

Top scorer Alexander Isak will get first refusal for the No. 9 shirt, but has already hinted that he may turn it down and keep his current No. 14 shirt.

Rather than sign a player in a similar mould to Wilson, Newcastle are targeting a clear upgrade capable of competing with Isak for a starting place or even playing alongside him. Joao Pedro was a top target in that regard but the Brazilian has since joined Chelsea.

Now Newcastle have reignited their interest in Ekitike, while Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has also been linked.

Fabrizio Romano makes major Hugo Ekitike Newcastle United transfer claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has declared Ekitike to Newcastle as a potential transfer to watch this summer. Ekitike has been valued at around £85million by Frankfurt, which happens to be his reported release clause.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Keep a close eye to Hugo Ekitike, because I told you last week, and many said, ‘ah Fabrizio, are you crazy, why they just signed Elanga, so why one more expensive player up front?’

“But Newcastle are working on the deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt, I told you last week and I maintain my position, Newcastle are on it, Newcastle want Ekitike, they wanted João Pedro before he decided to go to Chelsea, so they are still looking to add one more offensive player up front.

“They believe Ekitike is perfect for Eddie Howe in terms of skills, in terms of potential, in terms of goals to bring to the squad to play Champions League football next season, so Newcastle are a working hard on the deal to sign Hugo Ekitike, he's a top target for them, they are really pushing now, working on the agreement on player side and with Eintracht, of course he's an expensive player, so it's not an easy or immediate deal for Ekitike, but Newcastle are on it, in these hours, not in three or four weeks, in these hours, Newcastle are working on the deal for Hugo Ekitike, so let them work, let's see what's going to happen there.”

Romano added: “We know there is interest from several clubs around Europe, including for example Liverpool, who still wait to see what's going to happen with Darwin Nunez, Chelsea called for him at the beginning of the summer transfer window, for Man United at the moment the player looks expensive despite all the links you had in the media for weeks for Ekitike.

“Newcastle are on it, so let's see what's going to happen there, because Newcastle are really interested in Hugo Ekitike and in contact with people involved in the deal, and so let's follow the situation, but for sure Hugo Ekitike, Premier League, this is going to be one of the stories in this second half of the summer transfer window, moving towards mid-July with Hugo Ekitike, one to watch.”