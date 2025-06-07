Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major hint over the future of Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

Pedro is among Newcastle United’s top targets for transfer this summer as they look for ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s forward line. The Brazilian was a target for them back in 2022 before his move to Brighton - but a deal never got over the line as the Magpies instead opted to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Newcastle United’s interest in Joao Pedro

Three years later and there is interest again in Pedro from Tyneside - according to Sky Sports . Isak is expected to stay on Tyneside, but Callum Wilson could leave when his contract expires at the end of the month, leaving Howe short of options at striker.

A back-up striker, therefore, is wanted to act as cover. Interest in Liam Delap ended in frustration as he opted for a move to Chelsea, whilst Bryan Mbeumo has seemingly chosen Old Trafford as his next destination.

Like Delap, Newcastle will likely have to convince Pedro that he won’t simply act as deputy to Isak and sit on the bench for the majority of the season. His versatility, though, means that, unlike Delap, there is more chance of Pedro and Isak sharing a pitch than one simply acting as cover for the other.

If Newcastle can convince Pedro to move to Tyneside, they will still be met with stiff resistance from Brighton. The Seagulls have developed a reputation of being very tough negotiators and would reportedly demand a fee of near £60m for the 23-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano drops Joao Pedro transfer bombshell

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Pedro is ‘expected to leave’ the Seagulls this summer. ‘João Pedro, expected to leave Brighton with movements taking place.’ Romano posted on X.

That post was a quote tweet of one sent last month which read: ‘Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career. Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton. One to watch this summer.’

How Joao Pedro would fit Newcastle United

Adding yet another Brazilian to the squad alongside fan favourites Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton is a tantalising prospect. But just how would Pedro fit into Howe’s current system and style of play?

As a striker, he’s built very much in the mould of Isak and whilst he doesn’t have the goalscoring pedigree to rival the Magpies man, he has shown a lot of promise whilst at the Amex Stadium and has scored goals on a consistent basis in the Premier League - even during his time at Vicarage Road. 30 goals in two seasons on the south coast represents a decent return for the Brazilian, whilst six in six during Brighton’s 2024/24 Europa League campaign shows he can do it in European competitions also.

Pedro can also play behind a central striker or out wide, adding versatility and options to Howe’s front three.