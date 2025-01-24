'Imminent' - Fabrizio Romano major transfer update on £25m Newcastle United 'target' who wants Man Utd move
Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with a move for Dorgu earlier this season by a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport with the player’s agent, Maurice Ogbodo, having close ties to Kieran Trippier’s representatives.
But Manchester United have this week made a move to sign the Danish international. The Red Devils had an initial bid rejected by the Serie A side earlier this week but are reportedly ready to make a fresh bid worth over £25million.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: “Manchester United’s new bid for Patrick Dorgu now imminent, it will be over €30m [£25.3m] after initial one rejected. Lecce and Man United are negotiating as Dorgu remains the top target at LWB.”
Manchester United previously looked at Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes but were ultimately priced out of potential moves while Dorgu is ‘100% keen’ to join.
Newcastle’s links with Dorgu ultimately died down due to the impressive form of Lewis Hall at left-back this season. Hall joined The Magpies on a permanent deal from Chelsea for £28million following an initial loan move and also have several other options at left-back with Dan Burn Lloyd Kelly, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier all capable of playing in the position should Hall be unavailable.
Newcastle could still end up doing some business with a left-sided defender and a Serie A club this transfer window with Kelly linked with a move to Juventus. The Turin club saw a proposal for Kelly turned down but are understood to be considering a fresh transfer bid to test Newcastle’s resolve.
