Newcastle United are set to welcome back Nick Pope after seven weeks out due to injury.

Pope has returned to full training and is expected to be part of the travelling squad to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off). The 32-year-old goalkeeper picked up a knee injury at Brentford in early December, missing the last 10 matches in all competitions.

“Yeah, there's a chance he'll be in the squad,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Pope. “I think he's started training with the group again and it's great to see Nick back with his presence and the positivity that he brings.

“I’ve seen him do some really good things this week, so yeah, delighted to have him back in the mix.”

Martin Dubravka has stepped into the side in Pope’s absence with Newcastle winning nine out of 10 games with the Slovakian in between the sticks. Dubravka is expected to remain in goal against Southampton with Pope on the bench, though his place in the side for the upcoming games could now be under threat.

“Well, I think it doesn't matter whether they're goalkeepers or any other position,” Howe said about his goalkeeper selection. “We need players performing at their best levels and I'll always pick the best one.”

Pope has been Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper when fit since his £10million arrival from Burnley in 2022. But injury issues have seen Dubravka step up and become a regular feature in the side over the last 14 months.

Dubravka is out of contract at the end of the season and was subject to transfer interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab but Newcastle look set to keep hold of the player this transfer window.