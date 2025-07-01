Manchester City are set to sign a player from Newcastle United’s academy.

Young forward Ethan Fullen is set to join Man City from Newcastle’s Under-15s side. Meanwhile, Newcastle have secured deals to sign several young players this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the details behind Fullen’s move to Manchester City are being finalised with the 14-year-old viewed as a ‘huge talent’ at academy level.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester City are closing in on one more deal for the Academy: Ethan Fullen set to join from Newcastle U15. Seen as huge talent, Fullen joins #MCFC with details being sorted.”

Newcastle will be entitled to a compensation package having developed Fullen at academy level. The teenager first caught the eye at Newcastle’s academy last summer when he scored in a 7-3 defeat against J-League Under-15s Select XI at just 13 years old.

While Newcastle are losing a promising academy player, the club have already made moves this summer to bring in some top level teenage talent.

Four young signings already agreed for Newcastle United

Antonio Cordero has officially joined Newcastle on a free transfer while Vhaktang Salia is set to join from Dinamo Tbilisi later this summer once he turns 18. Both players are set to be loaned out for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle have also completed a double swoop to sign Rangers youngsters Alfie Hutchison and Oliver Goodbrand. Both players are 16 years old and will join up with The Magpies’ academy for the 2025/26 season.

Goodbrand is a left-back and made his Rangers second-string debut at just 15, while Hutchison is a forward and had been targeted by several of their Premier League rivals.

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has not been involved with the influx of new young signings at Newcastle over the past 12 months with now former sporting director Paul Mitchell spearheading the youth recruitment drive.

The Magpies also signed Baran Yildiz, Fraser Harper and Kyle Fitzgerald during the winter transfer window.

When asked about the signings, Howe said: “I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first-team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

But Howe did stress that all young players will have a route into the first team if they are able to prove themselves. Academy players are regularly invited to train with the first team over the course of the season.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."