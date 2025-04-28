Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace are risking losing Marc Guehi as a free agent next summer as clubs continue to circle for his signature.

Whilst Guehi was out leading his side to an FA Cup final on Saturday evening, speculation surrounding his future at Crystal Palace continued to dominate. The defender has just over a year left on his current contract and a host of clubs chasing his signature.

Among them is Newcastle United who saw their efforts to sign the England international frustrated by Palace last summer. The Magpies saw multiple bids for Guehi rejected by the Eagles last summer - with the biggest of those reportedly around the £65m mark.

After a summer of speculation, the 24-year-old remained at Selhurst Park and has since played a big role under Oliver Glasner during the Austrian’s first full season at the club. However, talk over Guehi’s future has refused to go away and an update from Fabrizio Romano this weekend has added yet more fuel to the fire.

Fabrizio Romano drops Marc Guehi transfer hint

Taking to X on Saturday, Romano provided an update on Guehi’s future, claiming that the defender leaving Palace on a free transfer is ‘a possibility’. Romano wrote: ‘Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle remain all keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as he’s been on their lists for months. There’s also a possibility Guehi goes on free transfer in 2026 if a deal can’t be agreed this summer.’

Potentially losing Guehi as a free agent just two years after rejecting bids north of £60m for him would be a huge blow for Palace - particularly in a world of PSR which demands that clubs squeeze out every penny they can in player sales. It’s likely that, should there be no movement on Guehi’s contract situation this summer, Palace may be forced to sell the defender to ensure they do not lose him on a free when the 2026 summer transfer window opens.

Oliver Glasner’s Marc Guehi contract admission

Speaking about Guehi’s contract earlier this month, Glasner admitted that talks have been going on for a while, but there still hasn’t been a resolution over the player’s long-term future at Selhurst Park: “We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain.

“It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”