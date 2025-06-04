Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is edging closer to completing a move away from the RCDE Stadium.

Garcia had been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Aston Villa and Newcastle United credited with an interest in his signature. It had been reported in Spain that Garcia would move to England, with one of those interested clubs set to trigger his release clause.

However, Garcia will instead move across the city from Espanyol to the Camp Nou and join Barcelona after the La Liga giants triggered his €25m release clause in a deal that will undoubtedly make huge headlines in Spain. According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia’s move to Barcelona is very close to completion and that personal terms between the player and club have been agreed.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Premier League clubs now also aware of Joan García final decision: he will play for Barcelona. Move to be completed next week with €25m release clause to be paid, as @RogerTorello @ffpolo reported on MD. Contract until June 2030 agreed last week with his agents.’

Joan Garcia comments on Espanyol future

Following the final day of the La Liga season, one in which Garcia kept a clean sheet as Espanyol defeated Las Palmas 2-0 and ensured their survival in Spain’s top-flight, the 24-year-old revealed that he would take time to think about a move and do what is best for his career.

"At the end of the day, in football, news is coming out all the time, things are coming out,” Garcia said. “Until things become a reality, it's not always the truth.

"But anyway, as I'm telling you, I'm very calm. Whatever needs to be decided, I'll definitely think about it a lot with my people and choose what will be best for me. I'm sure it will be like that."

Barcelona, who completed a domestic double in Spain, already have Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as goalkeeping options - although one of those are likely to leave when Garcia’s move to the club is completed. Newcastle United, meanwhile, could play Barcelona in next season’s Champions League with the Spanish side allocated a spot in pot one of the league stage draw.

Newcastle United’s goalkeeper search

With a move for Garcia now out of the question, Newcastle will have to continue their efforts to sign a goalkeeper. Burnley’s James Trafford remains someone of interest in that area. Trafford was very close to moving to St James’ Park last summer before a deal was pulled at the eleventh-hour by the Magpies. Since then, the England Under-21 international enjoyed a stunning season with the Clarets, setting records left, right and centre as Scott Parker’s side earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Whilst it’s likely that Trafford’s price tag has increased from twelve months ago, Newcastle have not been put off in their interest. Trafford is currently on international duty with the senior England squad ahead of their games against Andorra and Senegal on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.