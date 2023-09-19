Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All thoughts turn towards the Champions League tonight as Newcastle United make a long-awaited return to European football.

Milan is flooded with high-spirited Geordies ahead of the meeting between the Magpies and European giants AC Milan on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, here's your Newcastle United transfer round-up.

Fabrizio Romano update on Lucas Paqueta

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Newcastle United 'nearly' signed West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Brazilian was of course subject to rumours regarding an £80 million switch to Manchester City towards the end of the window, a deal which may still come to fruition if the player's friendliness with Pep Guardiola on the touchline last weekend is any sign.

Romando confirmed that Newcastle United were moving forward with interest in Paqueta but that faded once cash was splurged on AC Milan man Sandro Tonali. He told CaughtOffside : “Another deal that nearly happened this summer was Lucas Paqueta, who was targeted by Manchester City. Of course clubs are now waiting to see the end of the investigation story.

"Newcastle were also interested back in May, but then they never sent proposals as their focus was on Sandro Tonali. Manchester City always appreciated Paqueta but they invested money on Matheus Nunes, big money; so at the moment they’re not planning for that move in January.”

Infamous Newcastle United transfer link won’t go away

Another transfer rumour that doesn't appear to be fading away is the link between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.

Hugo Ekitike continues to be linked to Newcastle United (Image: Getty Images)

The striker was set to be one of the PIF era's first arrivals in January 2022 but the deal fell through as he moved to Paris on loan. That move became permanent this summer but it is thought that the French giants are looking to cash in on the star already with the player struggling for game time.