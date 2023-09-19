Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle head into the game (5:45pm kick-off BST) on the back of a 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford at the weekend with head coach Eddie Howe expected to make a number of changes to his side.

Players such as Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron and Sandro Tonali could all come into contention as Howe ponders his starting line-up. But with The Magpies able to name as many as 12 substitutes for the match at the San Siro, some players will be called-up to the bench for the first time this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Most notably, 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley has travelled with Howe confirming during his Monday night press conference at the San Siro that the teenager will be involved in the Newcastle matchday squad.

Miley has been named on Newcastle’s ‘List B’ for the match which is for players born on or before January 1, 2002 who have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell.

Elliot Anderson also falls into the same category and has been named in Newcastle’s ‘List B’ for the game, which must be submitted no later than 24-hours in advance of the match.

Paul Dummett could also be named on the bench for the first time this season with the 31-year-old included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad as one of two club trained players alongside Sean Longstaff.

“[Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson] will be involved, Paul Dummett as well,” Howe told The Gazette ahead of the game. “They’ll all be involved.”

At 17 years and 141 days old, Lewis Miley would become Newcastle’s youngest ever player in Europe should he get on the pitch in any of the club’s Champions League group stage matches. The teenager is already The Magpies’ youngest ever Premier League player following his substitute appearance at Chelsea on the final day of last season.

And Howe believes the visit to the San Siro will be a valuable experience for the midfielder.

“The experience, regardless of whether he gets onto the pitch or not, is really, really valuable,” he added. “That’s how you approach the experience.

“Just take it all in, see it all and it will really, really help him out I hope throughout his career and he can have fond memories and draw from the experience he’s going to come into contact with in the next couple of days.”

Miley impressed for Newcastle in pre-season but is yet to be named on the bench in a competitive match so far in the 2023-24 campaign.