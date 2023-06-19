Guimaraes, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, is one of Newcastle’s most sought after players following his impressive form since arriving from Lyon for £40million in January 2022. The Brazilian has seen his price soar with The Magpies now reportedly valuing him at around the £100million mark.

As previously reported by The Gazette, Newcastle are keen to tie the midfielder down until 2028 with his current contract set to expire in 2026. And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has described talks regarding a contract extension ‘a priority’ for United this summer.

Talks have already taken place and will continue over the coming weeks with Guimaraes likely to be given a ‘huge’ salary increase. The 25-year-old is currently among Newcastle’s highest earners and has attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe.

Guimaraes even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as they looked for a replacement for Casemiro, but he remains committed to Newcastle.

In a recent interview, the Brazilian addressed his contract situation: “I would say I still have two years and a half here on my contract but as I’ve said before, I would like to make history here.